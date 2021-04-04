close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
April 4, 2021

Rumour has it

Newspost

 
April 4, 2021

In Pakistan, the Covid-19 outbreak led to the spread of so many rumours. Instead of relying on science, many people opted for home remedies to fight against the virus. These remedies, however, weren’t effective at all and ended up putting the life of people in danger.

Later, when the vaccination process started, many people started believing in illogical conspiracy theories. People should only listen to what experienced professional are saying about the virus.

Muhammad Mehran Alyana

Jhang

