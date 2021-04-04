close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
Where are the jobs?

Newspost

 
April 4, 2021

In Pakistan, the issue of unemployment is a serious problem and one which needs the immediate attention of the authorities. There are people with MPhil and PhD degrees who are finding it difficult to find a suitable and well-paying job.

It is the responsibility of the authorities to create job opportunities for people.

Hammal Naseer Nigwari

Balnigwar

