Where are the jobs?

In Pakistan, the issue of unemployment is a serious problem and one which needs the immediate attention of the authorities. There are people with MPhil and PhD degrees who are finding it difficult to find a suitable and well-paying job.
It is the responsibility of the authorities to create job opportunities for people.
Hammal Naseer Nigwari
Balnigwar