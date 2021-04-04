In the now-viral video, the family of a federal minister is seen being administered the coronavirus vaccine at home. On a TV show, the minister fiercely defended his actions and even argued that he wasn’t answerable to the show hosts. During the same programme, a journalist from Sindh said that a large number of prominent personalities had been administered the vaccine out of turn in Sindh. He added that his friends in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad offered him to get vaccinated, but he refused. According to the latest news, 500 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are missing from a hospital in Lahore. Is it just the tip of the iceberg and are we going to learn more about such cases once the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) conducts a forensic audit?

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi