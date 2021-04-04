270 migrants off Italy in critical state

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Around 270 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean are in "critical" shape after passing merchant ships refused to rescue them, a migrant charity said on Saturday. "The situation of the 270 people at sea is still critical," tweeted Alarm Phone, a volunteer-run Mediterranean rescue hotline.
"They have all been abandoned at sea for many hours at risk of drowning. We don’t want another Easter tragedy!" the group posted.
The three boats -- two with approximately 110 people on board each, and the other carrying around 60 -- were within or near the confines of Malta and Italy’s search-and-rescue zones, according to Alarm Phone.