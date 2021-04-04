Argentine president tests positive for Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, announced late on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
"At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive," he tweeted, adding he was waiting for the results of a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.
The president, who turned 62 on Friday, was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well."
"Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits," he said.