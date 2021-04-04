HK to vet political candidates’ past to ensure loyalty to China

HONG KONG: Candidates for public office in Hong Kong will have their entire history vetted, its top justice official said Saturday, after China announced a radical overhaul to ensure only "patriots" run the city.

Beijing imposed sweeping changes on Hong Kong’s electoral system on Tuesday, the latest step in an ongoing crackdown on the city’s democracy movement after massive and often violent protests.

The latest amendments to the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini constitution, have ensured that a majority of lawmakers will be selected by a reliably pro-Beijing committee, and every candidate will be vetted by national security officers.

Hong Kong’s Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng told public broadcaster RTHK that the committee will consider "all the materials related to the candidates", including anything that is "suspected to have affected their loyalty and allegiance".