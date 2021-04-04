Five killed in Bangkok residence collapse

BANGKOK: A Bangkok residence building collapsed on Saturday, killing at least four rescue workers and a resident, according to an emergency worker.

The three-story house, located in a luxury gated community in western Bangkok, was engulfed in flames around 6 am and the fire raged for about an hour before it was put out. At around 7 am, as firefighters and rescue workers were moving through the razed structure in the Thai capital, it abruptly collapsed, killing at least five, including a resident.

"The cause of the collapse remains unknown. The fire could be the main reason for interiors of the residence building to collapse," Jiratthikorn Banjongkit, chief of rescue at the Poh Teck Tung Foundation said.