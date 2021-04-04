close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 4, 2021

Five killed in Bangkok residence collapse

World

AFP
April 4, 2021

BANGKOK: A Bangkok residence building collapsed on Saturday, killing at least four rescue workers and a resident, according to an emergency worker.

The three-story house, located in a luxury gated community in western Bangkok, was engulfed in flames around 6 am and the fire raged for about an hour before it was put out. At around 7 am, as firefighters and rescue workers were moving through the razed structure in the Thai capital, it abruptly collapsed, killing at least five, including a resident.

"The cause of the collapse remains unknown. The fire could be the main reason for interiors of the residence building to collapse," Jiratthikorn Banjongkit, chief of rescue at the Poh Teck Tung Foundation said.

Latest News

More From World