Zafri’s services will be remembered: Olympians

ISLAMABAD: Col (retd) Zafar Ali Zafri, part of Pakistan’s 1960 Rome Olympics gold medal-winning squad, breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Rawalpindi, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Though he was not part of the playing XI (only 11 used to get the gold medal at that time), he toured Rome for the Games as a back-up player.

Zafri, 89, was admitted to CMH recently. The native of Chakwal was later buried at Kot Sarfraz.

Considered as an iconic hockey player, Zafri won silver in 1956 in Melbourne Olympics. He was the manager of the Pakistan hockey team that won the inaugural World Cup in Barcelona in 1971.

Zafri also worked as the secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) from 1964-67. He also served as chief selector.

Leading former Olympians commended his services for Pakistan. “He was part of that golden era which set high standards in Pakistan hockey,” Olympian Samiullah told this correspondent. “Col (retd) Zafri, who played as center forward, was one of the most dedicated of players and officials that Pakistan has produced.

“It was because of players like Zafri that Pakistan remained unbeatable in the late sixties and early seventies. The hockey fraternity will miss him,” he said.

Shahnaz Sheikh, who was part of the Pakistan World Cup team in 1971, said that Pakistan’s only hope of qualifying for 1971 World Cup semi-finals rested on the Japan-Holland match.

“Col (retd) Zafri said he had all the trust in Almighty Allah. Japan unexpectedly defeated Holland 1-0 paving the way for Pakistan to make it to the semis. We defeated India in semis and then went on to beat Spain in the final to win the inaugural edition of the World Cup.

“Not only was Zafri a soft-spoken individual he also knew the art of playing hockey. He was one of the best dribblers around at that time. We will miss him and his expertise of the game,” he added.

Former Olympian Mohammad Ayaz, who played with his son Aamir Zafar during 1988 Olympics, said the players like Col (retd) Zafri were their ideals. “We learnt hockey under their supervision. He loved the game like anything and always wanted Pakistan to stay at the top,” he added.

PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, secretary Asif Bajwa, chief selector Manzoor Junior, Olympians Wasim Farooz, national team manager Khawaja Junaid, Manzooul Hasan and others offered their condolences.

“He was an icon of Pakistan hockey. His services will be remembered forever,” Khalid said in his message. “We pray to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and give courage to his family to bear the loss,” he added.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan also expressed sadness at the demise of Zafri. “May Allah shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and give strength & courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Hockey sport in Pakistan,” POA president said in a message.