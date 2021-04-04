We should have finished the game: Imam

CENTURION: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has said he was disappointed at not scoring a century and staying at the wicket till the team crossed the finish line in the first ODI against South Africa on Friday.

Talking to reporters, he said: “I’m very disappointed. I’ve been waiting one and a half years since my last hundred. I haven’t had that many opportunities in the last year. You don’t always get what you want, but I’ve got two more games to make up for it.”

He said he and captain Babar Azam should have finished the game. “Babar and I were set today, we should finish the game. We were playing an ODI after a long time.

We want to learn from our mistakes and turn these 70s and 80s into match-winning knocks and turn a win like this into a seven- or six-wicket win,” added Imam, who scored 70 off 80 balls and put on 177 with the skipper for the second wicket.