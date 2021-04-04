Japan swim star Seto takes aim at Phelps’ 400 IM record

TOKYO: Japanese swim star Daiya Seto has set his sights on claiming one of Michael Phelps’ world records at the upcoming Tokyo Games, after winning at his country’s Olympic trials on Saturday.

Seto finished the 400-metre individual medley in four minutes and 9.02 seconds at the Japanese national championships, held at the venue where the swimming events will be hosted this summer.

Seto’s time was well short of Phelps’ world benchmark of 4:03.84 — which has stood since the 2008 Beijing Games — but he is aiming to overhaul it when he hits his peak this summer.

“I’m aiming for the world record, but I want to get at least 4:04 at the Olympics,” said Seto.

“To get my time tonight with my body in the condition it’s in, I feel like I’m working towards the gold medal.”

While the nationals also double as Japan’s Olympic trials, Seto had already secured his 400 IM spot at the coronavirus-postponed Games after winning the world title in 2019.

Seto will be joined by Yuki Ikari, who finished second in a time of 4:11.88.

Seto returned to competition in February after being suspended from October to the end of last year for having an extramarital affair.

After being caught on camera with his girlfriend, he was banned from competitions and official training. He also quit as captain of Japan’s team and was dropped by a sponsor.