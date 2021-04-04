SL stand firm as second Windies Test fizzles out

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: Sri Lanka’s top-order batting held firm to ensure a draw and a drawn series against the West Indies on the last day of the second and final Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

Set the daunting target of 377 and resuming at 29 without loss, the tourists reached 193 for two with a top score of 75 by captain Dimuth Karunaratne and an unbeaten 66 by Oshada Fernando leading the resistance.

After managing just 16 runs in three previous innings, Karunaratne’s 25th Test half-century spanned over four hours.

He faced 176 deliveries and struck nine fours before being trapped lbw by seam bowling all-rounder Kyle Mayers just before the end of the post-lunch period.

“I am really happy the way we played in this series, especially the bowlers and particularly Suranga (Lakmal),” said Karunaratne in paying tribute to the man of the series for his 11 wickets in the two matches.

“We need to improve on our batting though, especially in building partnerships. That’s a concern for me going forward.”

Karunaratne put on 101 for the first wicket with Lahiru Thirimanne who battled through to the afternoon period before he eventually fell for 39, edging a full delivery from fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for Rahkeem Cornwall at first slip.

Thirimanne ended the series with a tally of 240 runs, the most on either side and putting him three runs ahead of the leading West Indian, captain and fellow opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite.

Score Board

West Indies 1st Innings

West Indies 1st Innings 354

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings 258

West Indies 2nd Innings 280-4 dec

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (target 377)

L. Thirimanne c Cornwall b Joseph 39

D. Karunaratne lbw b Mayers 75

O. Fernando not out 66

D. Chandimal not out 10

Extras (lb1, nb1, w1) 3

Total (79 overs, 2 wkts) 193

Did not bat: D. de Silva, P. Nissanka, N. Dickwella, S. Lakmal, L. Embukldeniya, V. Fernando, D. Chameera

Fall: 1-101 (Thirimanne), 2-146 (Karunaratne)

Bowling: K. Roach 12-2-33-0, J. Holder 10-3-24-0 (1nb), R. Cornwall 26.4-8-53-0, S. Gabriel 5.2.-2-20-0, A. Joseph 10-2-33-1 (1w), J. Blackwood 6-1-17-0, K. Brathwaite 3-0-7-0, K. Mayers 6-4-5-1

Result: Match Drawn

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite (BAR)