Ijaz says U19 players have excellent opportunity

LAHORE: Pakistan under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed has said that the players going to Bangladesh have an excellent opportunity to prepare for next year’s world cup in West Indies.

Pakistan under-19s will take on Bangladesh in five 50-overs games and a four-day match from April 19 to May 5 in Sylhet and Dhaka.

“Today was the first day of the camp, the players have assembled with us after a couple of months so today we took updates on their fitness and assessed their form,” Ijaz said.