Mushtaq sees potential in U19 spinners

LAHORE: Spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed feels Bangladesh-bound Pakistan under-19 spinners are full of potential and have the talent to do big things for the country in the years ahead.

He is working with the spinners in the 10-day training camp which is in progress at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Mushtaq, who also worked in the camp held for under-19 players at the start of the year at the National High Performance Centre, will work with the teenage spinners until April 11, when the final 17-member squad flies out to Dhaka for the one four-day game and five 50-overs matches.

Following an impressive 2020-21 domestic season, Aaliyan Mehmood, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab and Faisal Akram received call-ups in the 20-player probable squad and are honing their skills under the guidance of Mushtaq, whose leg-spin brought him 346 international wickets from 1989 till 2003.

The four players also have the company of all-rounders Qasim Akram and Fahad Munir, who featured in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa last year.

Mushtaq Ahmed said: “It is always a real pleasure to work with youngsters. I think this bunch is full of potential and has a bright future.

“The idea is to teach them the basics of both red and white ball cricket and the art of taking wickets. Among this lot, Faisal Akram is hugely promising and has great variations as a left-arm wrist spinner. Arham, Ali and Aaliyan are also very keen on making full use of this opportunity.