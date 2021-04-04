Zubair scores century in Doab CC win

KARACHI: Zubair Khan played a brilliant 132-run knock to help Doab Cricket Club beat Shino Sports by 160 runs in All Sindh Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament here at TMC Ground.

Doab Cricket Club put on board 299 before being bowled out in 44.5 overs. Zubair Khan took 110 balls to score 132 with 18 boundaries.

Shino Sports were bundled out for a paltry total of 129 runs in 32.3 overs. Wasil Hussain picked three wickets for 14 runs.

In another match, Taiser Town Tiger Cricket club thrashed Rizvia Sports by 171 runs at TMC ground. Salman Khan and Qismat Khan picked three wickets each.

New Karachi Gymkhana overpowered P Khan Cricket Club by six wickets at KMC Eastern Star ground.