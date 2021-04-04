Pakistan beat India in Blind Tri Nation opener

LAHORE: Pakistan outplayed India by 58 runs in the opening match of Triangular Blind Cricket Series that rolled into action at Bashundhara Sports Complex, Dhaka.

Ajay Reddy, captain of India, won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision proved right as Pakistani opener Muhammad Rashid was bowled on the 2nd ball of the innings without scoring a run. Zafar Iqbal didn’t last long also. He made only 6 runs.

Nisar Ali and Moain Aslam knitted a partnership of 59 runs to put the innings back on track. Nisar and Moain were dismissed after scoring 33 and 30 runs, respectively.

Badar Munir proved his class by scoring a fiery 50 off just 27 ball with four big sixes.

Pakistan finished the innings with 185 runs on the board for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Reddy picked 2 wickets for 24 runs.

India started their chase well and kept the scoring rate well in their reach, but the wicket of Venkatesh opened the gate for Pakistan bowlers to run through Indian batting lineup.

Venkatesh was dismissed by Anees Javed after scoring 16 runs. The B1 bowlers (totally Blind Bowlers), who have to bowl minimum 40% of the overs (in T-20 minimum 8 overs) changed the course of the match in the favour of Pakistan team with economical bowling.

Muhammad Shahzaib, only 18 years old, who was playing his first match against India, took 2 wickets in his 4 overs, giving away only 13 runs. India made 127 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Badar Miunir was later named Man of the Match.

On Sunday, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh.