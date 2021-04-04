Ijaz says U19 players have excellent opportunity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed has said that the players going to Bangladesh have an excellent opportunity to prepare for next year’s world cup in West Indies.
Pakistan under-19s will take on Bangladesh in five 50-overs games and a four-day match from April 19 to May 5 in Sylhet and Dhaka.
“Today was the first day of the camp, the players have assembled with us after a couple of months so today we took updates on their fitness and assessed their form,” Ijaz said.