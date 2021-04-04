Stocks to stay unadventurous down the line

Stocks struggled in the week, with Covid scares and reshuffling of economic team stealing the thunder of dollar inflows and may not go far from home, dealers said.

The KSE-100 shares index shed 2.68 percent or 1,220.68 points to close the week at 445,300.95 points.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said changes in the cabinet including the Finance Ministry, announcement by ECC and subsequent rejection of the decision by the cabinet to resume trade with India, and the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 all contributed to the pessimism in the market.

“Failure to meet the deadline for the first tranche payment to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) further added to the overall pessimism”.

KSE-30 Shares Index shed 2.94 percent or 551.74 points to close at 18,170.34 points.

A report issued by Pearl Securities noted the market moved both ways during the week on the back dollar-denominated Eurobonds oversubscribed by almost two times, March CPI at 9.1 percent, rising coronavirus cases and partial lockdown in the wake of third wave of the pandemic, and a cut in the petroleum products prices.

Foreign selling continued this week clocking in at $4.9 million compared to a net sell of $0.1 million last week. Selling was witnessed in technology and communication ($6.0 million) and power generation (1.4 million). On the domestic front, major buying was reported by insurance companies ($6.8 million) and individuals ($5.4 million).

Average daily volumes arrived at 377 million shares, down 18 percent; while average value of traded securities settled at $133 million, down 16 percent.

Ali Zaidi at JS Global Capital said bears stormed the local bourse and benchmark index lost in the week.

“Investor participation remained dull with average traded volumes per day declining 18 percent. Such sentiments may have emanated from the revised restrictions by the government in an effort to stem the sharp rise in the Covid-19 positivity rates beyond 10 percent in some cities,” Zaidi said.

On the political front there were further reshuffles as the portfolio of finance was taken from Dr Hafeez Shaikh and handed over to Hammad Azhar while the portfolio of Petroleum was given to Tabish Gauhar.

Moreover, as per news reports, the federal cabinet decided to continue the ban on trade with India until the status of Kashmir is restored. During the week, Pakistan raised nearly $2.5 billion from the international markets through the issue of Eurobonds.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated in categorical terms that trade with India could not resume and relations could not normalise unless the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir got back its constitutional status and the Kashmiris were granted their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan confirmed receipt of $500 million tranche from the IMF. Foreign reserves with the SBP now stand at $13.67 billion. Needless to say, this bodes well for the local currency and the rupee has continued to strengthen. Moreover, exports hit a decade high of $2.3 billion during March 2021.

The market may portray a range-bound behavior next week. While consolidating macroeconomic fundamentals led by strengthening PKR/USD parity and building up of foreign exchange reserves pose upside risks, the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 is a major risk to the investors’ confidence.

However, the upcoming results season can attract bulls particularly amongst cyclical sectors.