NTDC starts work on HVDC Convertor

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has started construction work on HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) Convertor Station for CASA-1000 Power Project at Azakhel Bala Nowshera in KPK, an official said on Saturday.

A signing ceremony was held at the site, wherein the project was taken over by the EPC contractor M/s. ABB/Cobra (Joint Venture) to start site construction activities, a spokesman for the NTDC said.

He said the ceremony was attended by senior officers of Power Division, CASA-1000 Secretariat team, Consultant, Contractor and NTDC CASA -1000 team.

It is worth mentioning that under CASA-1000 Power Project, 1300MW clean power will be transmitted from Tajikistan to Pakistan during summer season and will be helpful to maintain the required voltage level and to meet the increasing load demand of the country.

The spokesman added that for the purpose 1,270 km long transmission line was also under construction, whereas, NTDC was constructing 113 km long HVDC transmission line from Torkham border to Nowshera Converter Station. The transmission line would be completed by 2023, he added. The NTDC spokesman said as per the contractual completion period, the HVDC Converter Station Project would be completed by 2024. Both the projects, the transmission line and converter station would be completed with the cost of $ 205 million, he said.