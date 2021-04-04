close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
Our Correspondent
Al Karam, TCF join hands

Business

Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

KARACHI: Al Karam Textile Mills Pvt Ltd has contributed 10,800 double bed sheets’ fabric pieces towards the vocational programme of The Citizens Foundation (TCF) managed by its Community Development Unit, a statement said on Saturday.

This collaboration between Al Karam Textile Mills and TCF will help 150 apprentices to practice their stitching skills and generate additional household income, it added.

Moreover, the income from this project will be used to support the skills training of more community women.

The objective of this vocational programme is to enable community women around TCF schools to attain technical skills, earn a livelihood and support their family income.

Currently, the programme has 12 centres across Karachi, Lahore, Kasur, Gujrat, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab and Muzaffarabad, catering to around 400 trainees a year, it added.

