Gold rates drop Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs600/tola to Rs105,400/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Saturday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs514 to Rs90,364, it added. In the international market, bullion rates remained unchanged at $1,731/ounce. However, silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,360/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also remained the same at Rs1,165.98, it added.