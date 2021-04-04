Fight against Covid-19

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Pakistan, the nation has been divided into two schools of thoughts. One group believes in the damage caused by the virus. The other group, however, thinks that the virus doesn’t exist at all. In Chitral, the city where I live, people know only a little about the virus. The little information that they have is also factually incorrect. They don’t know the severity of the virus. This city hasn’t heard anything about SOPs. A lack of knowledge about precautionary measures is one of the main reasons for a rise in Covid-19 cases. The government must create awareness among people and encourage them to follow SOPs. Our collective efforts will help us fight against the virus.

Saud Ul Mulk

Chitral