Rumour has it

In Pakistan, the Covid-19 outbreak led to the spread of so many rumours. Instead of relying on science, many people opted for home remedies to fight against the virus. These remedies, however, weren’t effective at all and ended up putting the life of people in danger.

Later, when the vaccination process started, many people started believing in illogical conspiracy theories. People should only listen to what experienced professional are saying about the virus.

Muhammad Mehran Alyana

Jhang