Many people are suggesting that there should be a complete lockdown in the country in order to contain the spread of the virus. A complete lockdown will affect daily wagers. At present, the nation is barely surviving under the burden of rising inflation. With the arrival of Ramazan, the prices of food items will increase.
The authorities concerned should take steps to resolve these issues and provide some relief to people.
Hafsa Khan
Karachi