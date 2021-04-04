Covid urgency

The coronavirus pandemic has now taken the entire territory of Pakistan in its cruel grip. Already, travel to the UK has been put under strict restrictions by London while hospitals across the country are overwhelmed by the number of patients pouring in on a daily basis. The prevalence of the UK-strain of the virus means more serious disease, swifter transmission and more fatalities.

There is only one answer. Pakistan needs to embark on a mass vaccination drive on an urgent basis. Every Pakistani should have access to the vaccine without cost, and delivery should be made as easy as possible even in more remote areas. The strategy, used by other countries of walk-in vaccination at pharmacies, private hospitals and even petrol stations, appears to have worked well. To relieve the load from a government with low resources and low efficiency, there is no harm in enabling those who are able to pay to purchase their own vaccine. However, the majority of people who are unable to afford the vaccine must also receive it – and this must be top priority. The pace at which the government programme is proceeding is far too slow and also there has been a lack of success in convincing people that they need to be vaccinated.

The accounts we hear of nepotism and the videos released over social media of influential persons acquiring the vaccine out of turn are a matter of concern. This was of course predictable. So was the mysterious disappearance of vaccines from government hospitals, notably in Lahore. We need to ask why there have been so many problems with the vaccine rollout and why less than one percent of the population has been vaccinated so far. We have now reached a situation where people who are desperate to receive the vaccine are searching for it at any place they can think of.

At the same time, we now have an average of over 4000 new cases countrywide each day for the past week. The number continues to rise and the fact that the hospitals are working at capacity and even beyond this also means people suffering other ailments are dying because they are unable to receive treatment. The only way to bring things under control is to vaccinate a far larger number of people every day. We must look at how other developing nations have achieved this and why there is so much scepticism about the vaccine in our country. The mixed messaging from the government is a factor in this. Health experts have also warned we may end up needing a complete lockdown combined with speeding up vaccination. Unless we are able to manage this by procuring more vaccines in a world where production is failing to keep up with demands and Pakistan has failed to place orders in time, we could see more misery and yet more tragedy in households everywhere in our country. All this calls for some stringent measures to contain the spread of the virus and a more effective and efficient approach to vaccination in the country. Unless the authorities take the disease seriously, the pandemic is not going to subside. At least two immediate actions are the need of the hour: one, strict imposition of SOPs; and two, a rapid delivery of vaccination to all age groups across the country.