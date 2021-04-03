close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
April 3, 2021

Xi wishes President Alvi early recovery

April 3, 2021

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping sent a letter to President Arif Alvi and wished him a speedy recovery. President Xi stressed that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, says a press release. “China would always stand with Pakistan to jointly fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and make joint efforts to build a closer China-Pakistan community with shared future to benefit the two countries and two peoples,” President Xi said.

