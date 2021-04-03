Xi wishes President Alvi early recovery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: President Xi Jinping sent a letter to President Arif Alvi and wished him a speedy recovery. President Xi stressed that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, says a press release. “China would always stand with Pakistan to jointly fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and make joint efforts to build a closer China-Pakistan community with shared future to benefit the two countries and two peoples,” President Xi said.