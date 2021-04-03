Patients who lost eyesight after surgeries look for CM’s help

MULTAN: Relatives of the patients who lost eyesight after surgeries at a private hospital have urged the Punjab government to look into their plight.

One eye of more than 10 patients, who underwent free cataract surgeries at a free medical camp at a private hospital, has reportedly lost sight. Mustafa whose video went viral on social media said claims his brother Abdul Malik used to go to a private hospital in Lar for a checkup. The hospital set up a free eye camp and his brother went there to have his eyes checked. Opthalmologist Dr Hasnain Mushtaq suggested surgery, made a batch of 16 patients and added Abdul Malik to the list.

On March 20, 16 patients, including Anwari Bibi, a resident of Ada Basira, Parveen [Multan], Noorkhatun [Muzaffargarh], Zainab Bibi, Fatima, Naseem Akhtar, Abdul Malik [Ada Lar], Muhammad Aslam [Multan], Taj Mohammad [Multan], Ghulam Yaseen [Chak-5 Faiz], Mohammad Jeewan [Multan], Mohammad Sarwar [Multan] and Mohammad Shakir, were operated upon.

The next morning all the patients had severe pain, pus and swelling in their eyes. They also lost sight in one eye and were discharged after giving medicines and assurance they would recover soon. But it was never happened.

The affected patients got a second opinion and the doctor said their eyesight could not be restored. The family members of the affected patients have appealed to the chief minister to take notice and action against the hospital administration. When contacted, Dr Hasnain Mushtaq refused to talk.