PPP CEC to mull over resignations on 5th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has convened a crucial meeting of its Central Executive Committee on April 5 in Karachi to discuss the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s proposal for tendering resignations from the assemblies.

The CEC meeting, to be jointly chaired by former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will decide whether the party should go for a solo political flight or continue to be part of the PDM.

The PPP had serious reservations about the PDM’s decision of linking the resignations with the long march and wanted to submit resignations only at an appropriate time after consuming all the parliamentary tools of no-confidence motions. An overwhelming majority in the CEC opposes resignations from the Parliament, as it would leave the field open to the government and the PPP is in no mood to give any allowances to the government in this regard.

The CEC will also deliberate on the allied parties’ criticism of the PPP for getting the support of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Not only the PDM allied parties, but also Senator Raza Rabbani and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had raised their voice against getting the BAP support.