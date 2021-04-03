Vaccine record disappearance shows health dept incompetence: PMA

LAHORE: The alleged disappearance of corona vaccine related record from seven hospitals in Lahore is the evidence of Health Department’s incompetence, indifferent attitude and administrative mismanagement.

This was stated by office-bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore chapter in a press statement, issued on Friday.

Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat and others held an emergent meeting and criticised the health authorities and demanded the Punjab chief minister to hand over Health Department to technical people, instead of the bureaucracy.