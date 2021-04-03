close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

‘Corona desks to be set up in Ramazan bazaars ’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad Friday said 10 Ramazan bazaars would be established at spacious places in the district. He stated this during his visit to locate sites in the city to establish the Ramazan bazaars. Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting to finalise Ramazan bazaars arrangements, the DC said the bazaars would be set up in spacious places to avoid rush in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He said Utility Store Corporation would also be provided space to establish stalls in Ramazan bazaars. He said that under the farmers’ platform, farmers would be able to sell their produce directly in the bazaars and vegetable markets. He said this initiative would end the role of middlemen and would benefit both the farmers and the consumers.

Latest News

More From Pakistan