PPP rejects allegations levelled by PTI against party accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Friday rejected the allegations of PTI against the party for hiding banks accounts, saying that the PPP/PPPP regularly submits its audited accounts, which is a public document.

“No objection was ever raised by the Election Commission of Pakistan and during the hearing, PPP/PPPP briefed it that it has submitted donors' list along with bank statements of all accounts in which funds were received as required by the scrutiny committee,” said Secretary Finance PPP

Parliamentarians Senator Salim Mandviwalla while rejecting the claims of the PTI against the PPP accounts.

Secretary Finance PPP Parliamentarians Senator Salim Mandviwalla said that bank statements of other accounts, in which no donation is received, has also been provided to the scrutiny committee. “All such bank accounts are disclosed in yearly audited financial statements submitted to ECP on early basis,” he said.

He said the PPP/PPPP briefed the scrutiny committee that all details were provided already but can be resubmitted.

“As already communicated, PPP/PPPP has no foreign bank account, so there is no question of hiding any foreign bank account,” he said.

He said bank certificates are also provided, which clearly state that no foreign funds are ever received by both parties.

Senator Salim Mandviwalla said the PPP/PPPP also rejects the claims of PTI that it has not submitted details of its donors, which is already submitted to the committee.

He said all bank accounts of the PPP/PPPP were declared with the ECP. “The PPP/PPPP has no account other than already declared to the ECP,” he said.