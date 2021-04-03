MQM-P leaders call on governor, discuss Karachi projects

KARACHI: A three-member delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Friday.

The delegation comprised MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jameel and former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar.

The MQM-P leaders shared their party’s concerns with the governor regarding slow progress in implementation of development projects envisioned under the Karachi Transformation Plan.

The meeting took into consideration civic issues of the concerned residents of urban areas of Sindh. Ismail assured the delegation that all the federally-funded development projects in Karachi would be completed.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking personal interest in the development of Karachi. He assured the MQM-P delegation that all the commitments made by the government in this regard would be fulfilled as they were part of the agreement between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and MQM-P.