Cop dies in US Capitol car-ramming attack

WASHINGTON: A US Capitol police officer was killed and a second injured on Friday after a vehicle rammed through security and crashed into a barrier at the Washington complex, forcing it into lockdown less than three months after a mob assault on Congress.

Capitol Police shot dead the driver after he jumped out of the car and lunged at them with a knife, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. No information was available on the identity of the attacker or his motivation. Pittman said there was no existing police file on the suspect. But Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee indicated that a terror link was not suspected at this stage."It does not appear to be terrorism-related, but obviously we will continue to investigate," said Contee. News reports said President Joe Biden, spending the Easter weekend at his Camp David retreat, had been informed of the attack.