Sanjrani seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday lauded the Saudi investment in Pakistan and urged for further strengthening the economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

The chairman Senate while talking to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed A-Maliki, who called on him here at the Parliament House.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail. The chairman of the Upper House said the Kingdom’s investment in various sectors of Pakistan was commendable.

He observed that such a huge investment in the country is a testament to the confidence of Saudi leadership and investors in Pakistan.

While hailing the Saudi investment in the country, the chairman said that trade, investment and economic ties will help take the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries to new heights. He stressed that parliamentary relations between the two brotherly countries need to be further strengthened through enhanced parliamentary parleys and high-level interactions.

Sanjrani underlined that regional prosperity and development through mutual cooperation was a common goal of both the countries.

“Pakistan is an important country in the region and the well-established fraternal relations between the two countries have been even stronger at every difficult time and ordeal,” the Saudi envoy said. He added that bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields needs to be enhanced further.