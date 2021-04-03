close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

Call to cancel O, A level exams

National

LAHORE: Dozens of students staging a protest demonstration outside the Governor’s House here on Friday demanded cancellation of Cambridge’s O and A level examinations in Pakistan.

They demanded cancellation of the exams in the wake of alarming rise in the number of Covid-19 in the country. Some students from public and private schools also attended the protest and demanding cancellation of the upcoming board exams in Pakistan.

