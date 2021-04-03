People in Pindi suffer on account of business closure

RAWALPINDI. The government has suspended all kinds of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), Metro Bus Service (MBS), all activities in marriage halls, closed down all commercial activities twice a week (Friday and Saturday), etc, but has not arranged any kind of alternative for people associated with these businesses to earn their bread and butter. The local drivers and conductors have not earned even a rupee for three days because the country battles an outbreak of the

coronavirus that has seen thousands of people infected, forcing smart lockdown, lockdown and some other restrictions in several cities.

People are asking where was the 'Tiger Force' to monitor 'hungry and poor people' in society and provide food items at their homes in hard time.

Over 10,000 drivers and conductors, over 3,000 workers of Metro Bus Service (MBS), over 50,000 people related to marriage halls business and several salesmen working in different shops have been directly affected and facing a financial crisis due to suspension of their work.

Meharban Khan sits by the side of the road in a state of gloom, hoping someone will drive by and offer him work. He told ‘The News’ that he is a driver of Route No7, earned Rs1,000 per day but he was not earning even a rupee for three days due to suspension of PSV. How we could survive in this situation, he said.

Another daily wager Muhammad Matloob, who was also in a poor condition, said that he was a sick man, suffered from typhoid five or six months ago. "I was working in a marriage hall as a waiter but management concerned fired me due to absence of work," he said. "I am leading a hard life but nobody is considering the sufferings of a poor man."

The All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President, Sharjeel Mir, said that the sitting government should do more. The government has completely failed in all fields of life and is asking the people to stay at home and face hunger. Nobody will come out on roads if the government provided relief of Rs30,000 to Rs50,000 per family a month, he said. The government did not have any plan to end coronavirus nor to provide any kind of relief, he added.

In the garrison city, public gatherings are banned, schools are closed, PSV is banned, metro is banned and all shops other than those selling groceries or medicines have been shut down. Violators are facing FIRs and fines; it means the public is facing a hell like situation but the government is unmoved.

The Secretary of District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA), Muhammad Rashid Ali, said that all kinds of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) were not on roads. We have registered FIRs and imposed fines against the violators, he said. He also said that they were following the orders of Punjab government.