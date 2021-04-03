close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

Traders fined in Tank city

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

TANK: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabeer Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal fined several traders during surprise raids in Tank city.

He was accompanied by officials of Halal Food Authority on the occasion. The officials seized expired drinks and food items from certain shops and consequently fined several shopkeepers.

Shaukat Iqbal said that nobody would be allowed to play with people’s health, adding that indiscriminate action would be taken against shopkeepers involved in sale of expired and substandard food items.

Latest News

More From Pakistan