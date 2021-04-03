Traders fined in Tank city

TANK: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabeer Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal fined several traders during surprise raids in Tank city.

He was accompanied by officials of Halal Food Authority on the occasion. The officials seized expired drinks and food items from certain shops and consequently fined several shopkeepers.

Shaukat Iqbal said that nobody would be allowed to play with people’s health, adding that indiscriminate action would be taken against shopkeepers involved in sale of expired and substandard food items.