Sat Apr 03, 2021
BR
Bureau report
April 3, 2021

Official says actions underway against SOPs’ violations

National

BR
Bureau report
April 3, 2021

PESHAWAR: Action was taken against 100,929 people for violation of Covid-19 SOPs in the provincial capital during the last three months, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said on Friday.

He said action was taken mostly in public transport as well as bus and coach stands across the provincial capital. He said the actions were underway to prevent the spread of the virus.

A fine of Rs300 and Rs500 each was imposed on those violating the SOPs in public transport, officials said.

The regular police and the district administration are also taking actions against those violating the SOPs.

Wearing facemask has been declared mandatory at closed and congested places after imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital.

