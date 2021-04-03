close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

Multinational air exercise in full swing at PAF base

National

ISLAMABAD: Multinational air exercise, "ACES MEET 2021-1" is in full swing at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force, the spokesman of PAF said on Friday.

Participating air forces are actively engaged in multiple missions across the spectrum of airpower. The exercise also involves synergetic employment of various assets, including special forces to enhance coordination and harmony between ground elements and air component of the campaign.

The ACES Meet 2021-1 is aimed at mutual sharing of experiences through near-realistic and role oriented training.

