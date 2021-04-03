Covid-19 vaccination to be included in Sehat Card: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has decided to get the Covid-19 vaccination covered in Sehat Card Plus Scheme, enabling the people to have a free vaccination facility.

The chief minister has directed the high-ups of the Health Department to take all the necessary steps to include Covid-19 vaccination in Sehat Card Plus Scheme on priority basis and to complete the process as soon as possible.

In a statement, Mahmood Khan said that in the prevailing pandemic situation, it had become necessary to provide free of cost corona vaccination facilities to the people. He further said that the provincial government had already decided to include liver and kidney transplant in the Sehat Card Scheme and with the inclusion of Covid vaccination in the scheme, it would become a more comprehensive package of social health protection.