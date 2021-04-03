Fresh SOPs for KP courts issued

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered fresh Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in wake of the third wave of the virus in the country.

The fresh SOPs were ordered by the registrar PHC Khwaja Wajihuddin on the directives of Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan for all the courts in KP. It included observing two free days in a week, 50 per cent attendance at offices, mandatory facemask wearing and no crowd in and outside courts.

“In the light of meeting held with PHC chief justice in the presence of PHC Bar president, the CJ has been pleased to consider our demand for strict observance of SOPs in the wake of fresh lethal Covid wave,” said Faheem Wali, chairman, executive committee of the Pakistan Bar Council.

He added that it was decided that all CRs, appeals against acquittals, writs, where there is no urgency and red cause list cases, would not be fixed before the benches for the next couple of weeks.

The registrar was directed to issue such letters to all the district judges to take similar measures for civil and criminal cases.