3 die in roof collapse as windstorm subsides

PESHAWAR: The windstorm finally abated here on late Friday. The windstorm had commenced on Tuesday and continued with full force. It subsided later on Friday.

Such a rare weather occurrence had surprised the people and made it a matter of concern.

Many were equating it with the phenomenon of climate change. The windstorm uprooted trees, crops and bushes. The blossoming fruit trees were also affected.

Earlier, two girls and a woman lost lives while four persons sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in Achini area here as windstorm continued to hit Peshawar and other parts of KP on the fourth day on Friday.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 said the relief workers rushed to the spot after the roof of a mud-house caved in on the Daura Road in Achini.

They said the rescuers recovered seven people, including two girls and an elderly woman from under the rubble.

The officials said a woman and two girls died in the incident while four people were being treated at a hospital.

It is worth mentioning here that an odd weather phenomenon has been hitting the city and other parts of KP for the last four days due to a strong windstorm.

The strong winds began on Tuesday and have continued unabated. The weathermen had said it would continue until Friday or perhaps even beyond that.

The gusty winds make a frightful noise and many people with weak physique remain concerned that it would make them fall. Peshawar has been hit the hardest while several other districts suffered the windstorm as well.

Many elderly people said this kind of weather has been rare. They said they did not remember such strong winds continuing for days at a stretch. The wind is so powerful it may uproot some of the crops as even big trees have been uprooted.

The electricity transmission lines across the province are the biggest casualty of the windstorm. The electricity supply has been disrupted a number of times despite the efforts of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company workers who are busy with restoration work.