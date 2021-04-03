Circular debt may rise to Rs2,587 bn till end June 2021

ISLAMABAD: The monster of circular debt of the power sector has been rising at a phenomenal pace as it has gone up by Rs212 billion in the first eight months (July-Feb) period of the current fiscal, so overall it has risen to Rs2,362 billion.

Official documents available with The News disclosed that now it was officially projected that with the status quo approach, this monster of circular debt would touch new heights and was now projected at climbing up to Rs2,587 billion till the end of June 2021.

It demonstrates that it will go up by Rs225 billion more during the period from March 2021 to June 2021. In totality, the circular debt will be increased by Rs436 billion during the current fiscal year from July 2020 to June 2021.

“The circular debt had gone up by Rs 212 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year against Rs294 billion in the same period of the last financial year 2019-20” official documents available with The News disclosed on Friday.

The total accumulation in circular debt was Rs538 billion in the last fiscal year but it was expected to go up by Rs436 billion in ongoing fiscal year.

According to official documents available with The News, payables to IPPs stood at Rs1,301 billion till end February 2021 against Rs995 billion till the same month of the last fiscal year, indicating that it had gone up by Rs306 billion. The payables by GENCOs to fuel suppliers stood at Rs99 billion till end February 2021 against Rs107 billion in the same month of the last year. The amount parked in Power Holding Company has gone up to Rs962 billion by end February 2021 against Rs805 billion in the same period of the last financial year.

The amounts of unpaid subsidies contributed Rs61 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year against Rs22 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year. The un-budgeted subsidies stood at Rs43 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year against Rs89 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The IPPs' interest charges on delayed payment have caused an increase of Rs54 billion in the circular debt, Power Holding Company mark up Rs18 billion, pending generation cost Rs122 billion, including quarterly tariff adjustment and fuel cost adjustment and Rs48 billion by non payment by K-Electric.

The Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) under recoveries caused losses of Rs15 billion, Quetta Agriculture Tube-well under recovery Rs42 billion, and AJK under recovery of Rs41 billion added into the monster of circular debt in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

In totality, the losses stood at Rs331 billion so far in the current fiscal year but other adjustment helped the cash bleeding sector to the tune of Rs119 billion, so net increase in circular debt stood at Rs212 billion in July-Feb period of 2020-21.

According to the Ministry of Power, the DISCOs under recoveries of FY2019-20 include Rs104 billion and in FY2020-21 they recovered Rs31 billion on account of COVID-19 installments.

An amount of Rs213 billion is traceable from K-Electric as on June 30, 2020 pending due to subsidy dispute between the Ministry of Finance and KE. The circular debt flow for 2020-21 shall be reduced by Rs351 billion from the improvements envisaged under the Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP).

The figure shall stand at Rs930 billion subject to Power Holding Company (PHL) principal repayment of Rs32 billion by the Ministry of Finance. When contacted on Friday, Dr Khaqan Najeeb, who had earlier served as Adviser to Ministry of Finance, said build-up of circular debt is principally the result of flaws in the system covering policy inefficiencies, structural issues, and administrative fault-lines, all over-shadowed by political economy considerations.

Dr Khaqan highlighted sustainable solution is to rely on technology through a relentless effort to move the entire country to smart meters to raise collections to near 100pc. Budgeting the subsidy amount properly and solving the pending policy issues of power supply at concessional rates to AJK and charging of GST is essential.

He added Balochistan tubewells’ solarisation is a much-delayed project, which needs completion at the earliest. The program of reduction in transmission losses, with targets of 0.75 percent yearly, should be simultaneously implemented.

Dr. Khaqan felt a bold policy was to move to a tariff reflective of oversupply in the country. A new tariff that incentivizes higher units sold thereby reducing the per-unit fixed cost, he concluded.