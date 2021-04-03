‘Integrated mechanism needed to harness water resources’

LAHORE: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain has said a more integrated mechanism is needed to harness water resources across the country to attain water, food and energy security in Pakistan.

He was briefing a delegation of the National Security Workshop, NDU. The delegation headed by Maj Gen Asif Ali visited the Wapda House on Friday. The Wapda chairman said the Wapda has been constructing eight mega projects including the Diamer Bhasha Dam.