Japan approves Rs 6.2 bn grant for water treatment plant

FAISALABAD: The Government of Japan has approved a grant of Rs 6.2 billion for a water treatment plant in Faisalabad and improving the water distribution system. In this regard, the Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda has informed the Punjab Chief Minister in a letter. The Japanese government has already funded several Wasa projects to improve the drainage and water supply situation in Faisalabad. In a reply letter to the Japanese Ambassador, the CM thanked him for providing the grant.