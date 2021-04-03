Japan approves Rs 6.2 bn grant for water treatment plant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The Government of Japan has approved a grant of Rs 6.2 billion for a water treatment plant in Faisalabad and improving the water distribution system. In this regard, the Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda has informed the Punjab Chief Minister in a letter. The Japanese government has already funded several Wasa projects to improve the drainage and water supply situation in Faisalabad. In a reply letter to the Japanese Ambassador, the CM thanked him for providing the grant.