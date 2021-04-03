Speakers call for efforts to face climate change challenges

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Speakers at a seminar on Friday underscored the need for making concerted efforts to address the issue of climate change.

The daylong seminar was held at the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan. Kashif Baloch, Monitoring Officer from Ministry of Climate Change, delivered his speech on climate change issue.

Kashif Baloch said the issue of climate change needed to be taken seriously as Pakistan has been ranked fifth country facing the issue of climate change. Lecturer Forestry Department Dr Shoaib Ahmad Anees briefed the students about the link between remotely sensed data, Compounded Night Light Index (CNLI) and climate change.

While quoting his research paper on the issue, he explained that results showed that CNLI was positively correlated with the temperature and negatively correlated with FVC. Coordinator Forestry Department, Syed Abdul Wahid Shah reassured his vision of making the country ranking better by volunteering himself with the students and other social volunteers for any plantation drive happening in the country.