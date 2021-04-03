Students protest in Lahore, call to cancel O, A levels exams

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dozens of students staging a protest demonstration outside the Governor’s House here on Friday demanded cancellation of Cambridge’s O and A level examinations in Pakistan. They demanded cancellation of the exams in the wake of alarming rise in the number of Covid-19 in the country. Some students from public and private schools also attended the protest and demanding cancellation of the upcoming board exams in Pakistan.