KP finalises strategy to facilitate people in Ramazan

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised a strategy to provide maximum relief to people during Ramazan.An official handout said the plan was approved at a meeting held here on Friday and chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Special Assistant to CM for Information Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbassi, administrative secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting. It was decided that 83 Sasta Bazaars and 52 Kissan Markets would be established to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities on discounted rates whereas a committee consisting of secretary Home, secretary Food and Inspector General of Police would be constituted for inter-provincial coordination to maintain uninterrupted supply of commodities during Ramazan.

A special task was assigned to the Special Branch of police to keep a vigilant eye on hoarding in the province. A control room would be established at the Home Department to ensure smooth implementation of the measures for Ramazan.

A mobile application (Ramazan Marastyal) will be launched for tech-driven approach for price control,redressal of public complaints and feeding information to the general public. The chief minister directed all district administrations to take prompt initiatives for the implementation of the plan and to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to people during the holy month. He directed deputy commissioners to make shelter homes functional.

Earlier, briefing about the Ramazan Plan, the meeting was told that of the total 83 Sasta Bazaars 17 would be in Hazara region, 18 in Malakand, 15 in Peshawar/Mardan region, 14 in southern region and 19 in merged areas.

It was added that atta, vegetables, ghee, oil, milk, sugar, chicken, pulses, rice, fruits, dates and other essential items would be available at the Sasta Bazars.The participants were informed that meetings would be arranged with chambers of commerce, dealers and wholesalers at the provincial and district levels to ensure the availability of essentialcommodities at cut rates.

The cabinet members were assigned specific districts to monitor the bazaars and markets. They were asked to visit the Sasta Bazaars and Kissan Markets in their respective districts and submit reports to the chief minister on a regular basis.

The security and traffic management plan would be developed by the relevant district police officers and a mechanism for coordination with the federal government would be established to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity during Sehar and Iftar.Similarly, meetings would also be arranged with the Ulema for ensuring implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures during Namaz-e-Taraweeh.