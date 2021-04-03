close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

Dry weather forecast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 3, 2021

LAHORE: Dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that several districts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab will remain under the grip of heat wave. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Lasbela where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 31.5°C and minimum was 16.7°C.

Latest News

More From Pakistan