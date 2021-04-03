Mullins has big plans for Princess Zoe

CORK: Tony Mullins is “thinking big” as Princess Zoe makes her seasonal reappearance in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Noblesse Stakes at Cork.

Having been rated as low as 64 when she joined Mullins from Germany, the grey mare made rapid progress through the handicap ranks, winning five races – including the Group One Prix du Cadran.

She signed off for the season with a fourth-place finish behind Mark Johnston’s Subjectivist in the Prix Royal-Oak. But Mullins is keen to see in the early weeks of the season if she has the required pace for the top races over a mile-and-a-half, with the dream being a run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

“The plan is to get two runs into her in April while there’s a cut in the ground, and then we’ll plan the rest of the season after that,” he said.

“I’m keen to go back over a mile and a half with her. People have it in their heads that she’s a dour stayer – but from the work I’m seeing, I think she’ll be as effective or if not more over that trip.

“She’s won over a mile and a half twice at Galway. Slow horses tend not to be able to do that. It’s anxious times for us – we’re not used to this.”

With Subjectivist winning in Dubai last weekend, there was clearly no disgrace in her defeat.

“Hopefully she’s as good this year. If she is, the world is our oyster.”

Assessing Saturday’s return, he said: “There are no easy races in Ireland now – they are so competitive.”