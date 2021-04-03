Here to stay?

The horrors of the Covid-19 pandemic and the extent to which the pandemic wreaked havoc across the world are now visible to us. In Pakistan, over the last couple of days, a daily average of over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases was reported. Throughout the country, the number of deaths is increasing at a rapid pace – the highest deaths were reported in Punjab.

The rate of positivity in the country is over eight percent. Under these circumstances, it is quite unfortunate that people are showing carelessness and flouting SOPs. Many people still don’t believe that the virus exists in the country. People must follow SOPs if they want to fight against the virus.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran

*****

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is proving to be quite dangerous. The provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were quick to close schools in order to bring the situation under control.

However, it seems that due to our careless attitude, the virus is not going to go away from Pakistan as there is only a few number of people who follow SOPs like wearing face masks, observing social distancing, frequently using hand sanitiser, etc. The government should take adequate steps to ensure the strict implementation of SOPs. In case people are found violating SOPs, they should be severely punished.

Imran Sattar Nigwari

Balnigwar